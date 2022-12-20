Last week’s storm impacting some winter activities at area parks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow on the ground, many people are getting outside to enjoy their favorite winter hobbies. While it’s making some of those activities possible, last week’s snow is also creating some problems.

To create an outdoor rink ready for ice skating, it takes time. Last week’s weather meant the City of Eau Claire had to restart the process for some of its rinks. That’s impacting when community members can hit the ice.

The lights are on at Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire ready for those looking to take on a winter sport.

“We have cross country ski open, snowshoeing,” said Dawn Comte, the City of Eau Claire’s Recreation Manager. “We have our hills open for sledding and skiing and snowboarding, so a lot of that stuff is available right now.”

Comte said while last week’s weather brought some added beauty to the park, it also caused some damage.

“We are clearing trails because a lot of trees went down with the heavy snow and ice, but those are pretty much cleared up now with our crews and area residents helping,” Comte said.

For other parts of the park like the ice rinks, Comte said the cleanup is going to take more time.

“We have to put water on the ground, and until the ground is actually frozen the water seeps into the ground until it actually freezes, and then we can start the layering process from there,” Comte said. “Our ice rinks, with the rain, we lost our ice rink base, so our crews are out trying to start our ice rinks over again. They had to clear all the snow and they’re going to start the process of rebuilding and layering the ice.”

That process of creating sheets of ice continues until its thick enough to cover all the ground and grass. With even more snow in the forecast, that’s likely going to put a pause on the ice making process which means skating will be on “ice” a little longer.

“We were planning on opening on Dec. 26 for our ice rinks, but that’s going to be delayed a little bit until the snow gets cleaned up, and we can start relayering ice again,” Comte said.

Despite this weather setback, Comte said there’s still lots to do at Pinehurst Park for families to get out and enjoy the new season.

On Monday Pinehurst Park opened its warming shelter for the season. If you’re looking to try a new activity like snowshoeing, the park has a Gear Share service. For those hoping to skate, Comte recommends checking the park’s Facebook page for updates on the ice rinks.

