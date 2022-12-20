Power outages could return this week

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites experienced power outages from last week’s snowstorm, but this week could be showing additional problems as well.

The snow from last week was very hard on powerlines, which caused outages all across northwest Wisconsin. Crews from eight different states, including Missouri and Oklahoma came to Wisconsin to help restore power.

“We had close to about 60,000 that ultimately had what we considered a longer duration outage with this particular storm,” Chris Ouellette, a spokesperson with Xcel Energy, said.

Along with Xcel Energy outages, the Jump River Electric Cooperative, Inc. CEO, Kurt Harris, said almost half of their members were without power.

“At max time, we had about 4,000 of our 8,500 members without power,” Harris said.

These outages were difficult for people as the cold water persisted. Bruce Tankersley and Pat Driscoll of Ladysmith waited five days for their power to return.

“A friend brought his generator over and then we used the generator for the heat,” Tankersley said.

But Wisconsinites may not be in the clear yet. The cold weather and high wind expected this week bring the possibility of more outages.

“We do have some concerns with this next storm,” Ouellette said. “Just like we did last week, we are ready.”

Harris also shared concerns about this upcoming storm.

“We are fearful of the cold temperatures coming, but we just encourage our members to take advantage of the emergency management protocol,” Harris said. “There’s warming shelters and stuff in the area if necessary.”

With potential future outages, Ouellette said to plan ahead.

“Probably a really good idea for folks to be prepared, you know, have that emergency kit at your home, maybe have backup plans should you have to relocate out of your home for a day or two if you’re going to be without power,” Ouellette said. “We’re not used to being without power for a day or two. We’re just not, but it can happen.”

Ouellette said if you experience an outage, notify the office because they may not know about it otherwise.

