Referendum questions on spring ballot for Village of Lake Hallie voters

Lake Hallie Village Board
Lake Hallie Village Board(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the Village of Lake Hallie will be asked to consider approving two referendum questions next year. Monday night, the Lake Hallie Village Board approved putting both referendums on the April 2023 ballot to ask voters to exceed the state tax levy.

One question is for funding an additional full-time officer for the Lake Hallie Police Department. It would increase the village tax levy by $110,000 on an ongoing basis.

The other question is for funding the village’s fire and rescue expenses as well as road improvement projects. It would increase the tax levy by $700,000 on an ongoing basis with $235,000 for public safety debt service and $465,000 for road improvements.

“The village is growing. The calls for service have been up since last year and we still have two weeks left to go in the year. A lot of high profile cases. This will be able to stabilize the village patrol division and get more officers on the street,” said Village of Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon.

Both questions will be on the April 4, 2023 ballot. If approved, the funding would be available in 2024.

