Tax assistance available through CVTC and RCU

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is partnering with Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide assistance to community members with their tax returns.

According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, VITA was created to provide free income tax return assistance to taxpayers who cannot afford to pay for professional help. VITA volunteers provide free tax assistance to anyone with an adjusted gross annual income of $66,000 or less including disabled, non-English speaking, senior citizens and special needs taxpayers. This service is scheduled to be available on Thursdays from noon to 4:00 p.m. from Feb. 2 until April 13, with the exception of March 23. Services are set to be provided at CVTC’s Business Education Center located at 620 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

The media release from RCU says appointments for VITA are required due to the limited capacity of the program. Appointments can be made online HERE or by calling 800-341-9911 and dialing extension 6.

Additional information is available in the full media release from RCU, HERE.

