UWEC cancels in-person final exams

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is canceling in-person final exams on Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes as the Chippewa Valley anticipates a winter storm this week.

The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays, according to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. It is expected that students will be contacted by their instructors about alternatives to scheduled exams.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, residence halls and limited dining services will be available to students who decide to stay through the week. All campus buildings in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield will close for holiday break, and no services will be available, starting Thursday.

Buildings are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 3.

The full media release from UWEC is available HERE.

