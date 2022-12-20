VFW celebrates 3rd birthday of USSF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday marks the third year of service for the newest Branch of the U.S. Military, and VFW’s in the area are recognizing the men and women who defend the domain of space.

Established on Dec. 20 in 2019, the United States Space Force turns 3 years old Tuesday. The Veteran Service Office and VFW’s in the area have Space Force flags for the public to sign in celebration.

Just last week the VFW honored the birthday of the oldest Military Branch, the National Guard, now they honor this newest Branch of the U.S. Military.

“Welcome to the ranks. I guess that’s the best way you can do it. I’m sure they’ll step up to the plate to protect our country. They’ll step up to the plate and be a real force with the people that are out there,” Dan Ziegler, VFW Post 7232 Trustee, said.

The flags that were signed Tuesday will be flown or displayed at the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Altoona.

