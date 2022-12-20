WINTER STORM WATCH: A dangerous trio of snow, strong winds and arctic cold to impact holiday travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It seems as though Mother Nature will give us back to back weeks of significant winter weather, and this week it will clash with major holiday travel. Two major winter weather systems are expected to create some dangerous winter weather, stretching from the Northern Plains through the Midwest and Great Lakes. A very strong high pressure system will drop out of Western Canada, bringing frigid, arctic air through the Plains, while a winter storm develops to our south on Thursday and rapidly intensifies into a blizzard as it heads into the Great Lakes. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for our area, starting Wednesday at noon and continuing through Friday. This is for accumulating snow and strong winds that will lead to blizzard-like conditions.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for the mid-late week storm. (weau)

After a quiet and cold day Tuesday, snow is forecast to gradually work back into the state on Wednesday. We can expect snow accumulations Wednesday night and likely into Thursday, but the exact track of the developing storm and other features still make it too early to determine snowfall amounts. Unlike last week, this will be a very light and powdery snow that will add up quickly and blow around. Winds will start to become a factor sometime on Thursday as the low organizes and intensifies to our south. Those winds will ramp up and remain strong Thursday night and Friday when significant blowing and drifting will be possible. Much of the accumulating snow may be winding down at that point, but what has fallen will create possible white-out conditions as winds may be gusting up around 50 mph. The arctic cold that will be in place will lead to additional factors, with dangerous wind chills likely, possibly down around 30 below zero. All of these conditions will lead to very dangerous travel in the state and beyond as we round out this work week. Slow improvements are expected by Christmas Eve, with cold and dry weather for the holiday. Expect some changes and more forecast details as we get closer, with all the latest forecast information available here on WEAU.com, on the Skywarn13 weather app, and on WEAU social media.

