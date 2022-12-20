Xcel Energy prepared for another winter storm, offers safety tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says they are ready to respond to any electric outages that may occur during the predicted winter storm later this week.

“Just like last week, we work hard to ensure that our crews are ready to respond if severe weather hits,” BJ Rauckman, Senior Director for Distribution Operations for Xcel Energy-Wisconsin/Michigan, said. “We are monitoring this next system so we can safely and quickly respond to changing weather conditions.”

Report your outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages, according to a media release from Xcel Energy.

Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts-the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative is expected to provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.

Xcel Energy offers these safety tips in their media release:

Stay away from downed power lines . Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Keep natural gas meters clear. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.

Heating safety. If using a space heater, take care to ensure safety as more than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year in the United States, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International. When using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don’t go to sleep with a space heater on.

Xcel Energy in their media release also offers these tips to save money:

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.