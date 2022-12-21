Being safe while using a generator

The Electrical Safety Foundation International says if you have a generator in your home there are precautions you need to take for using them safely.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter storm approaches, it’s important to be prepared for potential power outages.

The Electrical Safety Foundation International says if you have a generator in your home there are precautions you need to take for using them safely.

Make sure all generators are hooked up properly, and are wired by a qualified electrician to avoid potentially disastrous accidents.

“On this last outage, we probably saw a handful of situations that were exactly like this. This is not unusual. It’s not unique. In the winter, people become very dependent on electricity. And as soon as the lights go out, they’re going to the garage and they’re grabbing their generators and they’re hooking them up incorrectly,” Ben Bella, Safety and Loss Control Manager, said.

They say generators that are improperly connected can backfeed power lines which have the potential to seriously injure or kill community members, first responders or utility personnel working on or around these lines

