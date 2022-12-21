Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department.

This burning is happening hundreds of feet away from homeowners like Dennis and Jean Aloia.

“There was a lot of concern expressed about soot and, you know, the ashes and how far they would travel and in which direction,” Dennis said.

“The smoke is what I was concerned about, and ash, as well as our neighbors,” Jean said.

The Aloia’s said the smoke has been a problem. Sunday night, the wind turned and started moving toward the homes, bringing soot and smoke with it.

“It started out, looked pretty good, there wasn’t too much smoke. The wind switched and here it was and it was everywhere. Then, as they kept burning through the night, it just became smoke,” Dennis said. “There was significantly strong smoke in this area.”

Due to the smoke and ash, Paul Holzinger of Holzinger Homes told WEAU over the phone the fires will stop until the weather becomes more suitable for burning. Holzinger said the workers have heard the concern from community members and are working to lessen the impact on those who live nearby.

Despite the pause on the burning, the Aloia’s said they are still concerned.

“Even if we wait four or five days, the piles are the same,” Dennis said. “The burning has proven to be very smokey and caused lots of ash. I don’t know what they’re going to do to change that.”

The Altoona Fire Chief said the burning is expected to last seven days weather permitting.

Chris Wurzer of C&E Wurzer Builders, which is also working on the project, said they are looking into other options for removing the trees, like chipping or hauling.

