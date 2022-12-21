Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple winter weather hazards across the Upper Midwest
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow develops, with strong winds and dangerous cold to follow
The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC, UWRF cancel in-person final exams
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Rescuers had to think fast to save a horse from an icy lake.
Neighbors rescue horse from lake after it fell through ice

Latest News

After nearly six hours of negotiations, Brien Buckley was taken into police custody after SWAT...
Man charged with attacking police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas.
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says Twitter in precarious position, defends cost cuts
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits