Chippewa Falls Police Department looking to fill 2 patrol officer positions

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now hiring.

With one officer approaching retirement and the passing of the city referendum in Nov., the Police Department is looking to fill two patrol officer positions. The application opened last Thursday and will remain open until mid-Jan. The hiring process will consist of numerous interviews, a background check, and a physical if candidates didn’t complete one during their time at the academy.

Police Chief Matt Kelm says it’s important to add more safety to a growing city.

“The referendum was absolutely huge for the city of Chippewa Falls, for both police department and the fire department, allowing us to add staff that we just wouldn’t have been able to otherwise with the restrictions on spending that the municipality has just wouldn’t be able to do it. And it was really very necessary, as was the wage adjustment, to get us to a point where we’re really trying to capture people that are in a very, very competitive field,” Matt Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police Chief, said.

Chief Kelm says he hopes to have one position filled by March and the other position filled by May.

