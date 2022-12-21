CVTC grad is using his past to help others

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some students at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire got to hear their names called Tuesday night as they earned their degrees.

Among them is an unlikely graduate who turned his life around after living in active addiction for more than a decade.

Like many soon-to-be graduates, Chippewa Valley Technical College student Adam Gilson, originally from Tomah, is ready for what’s next.

“I’m pretty excited to get through the schooling part and get out there--boots on the ground,” Gilson said.

Tuesday night Gilson received his associate degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling.

Addiction is a struggle he knows personally.

“I had, I would say in active use, I have probably somewhere between 10 and 12 years,” Gilson said. “I started using at a young age. I was 14, and then the use became very problematic very fast.”

A few years later, he was sentenced to two years in prison on drug-related charges. Around age 27 he was back behind bars for having firearms as a felon--this time spending six years in federal prison.

While there, he said things started to change.

“Between the length of that prison sentence, the severity of my charges for that and the loss of my grandma after about halfway through my sentence, that was just enough for me where it was like ‘dude it’s now or never,’” Gilson said.

After years of trying different treatments for his substance use disorder, Gilson said a program in prison is what helped lead him on a new path.

“It was a nine month, 40 hour a week program, and I went through that program,” Gilson said. “It was gratifying for me to turn around and help the other guys in that program who were behind me.”

That feeling sparked an idea.

“I just realized it was so rewarding for me to be able to take 20 years of poor choices and turn that into experience and overcome that and be able to pass that on to other people who are still struggling with it,” Gilson said.

In his 30s and pursuing a career focused on helping people like him, he’s sharing his story to bring hope to others in addiction.

“A lot of people are going through the same type of thing I went through, so it’s not really a unique story,” Gilson said. “It’s just I hope now that people can see who haven’t got over that hump of getting actually into successful recovery and being able to stay sober, and they feel like it’s hopeless that they can say: ‘hey, that guy did it, I can do it.’”

So what’s next for Gilson? He’s already landed a job working as a counselor for a transitional living facility in Hudson helping people readjust to their homes after spending time in prison.

Gilson also has plans to start a group to bring together people in recovery.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.