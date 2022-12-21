Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.

Marshfield Clinic said the top girls’ names at its Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire were Avery and Nora, while Jack and Sawyer were the top picks for boys. Other girls’ names highest on Marshfield’s list included Azalea, Elizabeth and Mila, while for boys’ names, Barrett, Roman and Theodore were popular choices.

Sacred Heart produced a top-ten list for girls’ and boys’ names at its Eau Claire hospital. The top girls’ name was Everley and the top boy’s name was Brooks. Other girls’ names on the list were Kinsley, Eden, Lena, Ellie, Mia, Sophia, Ava, Josephine and Wren, while other boys’ names listed were Asher, Liam, Tyler, Oliver, August, Ezra, Grayson, Miles and Matthias.

The lists had similarities to 2021′s most popular names provided by the hospitals in Eau Claire, such as the most popular boys’ name being Jack at Marshfield Clinic. Many of the top names in 2022 were also noted as popular names in 2021.

Several of the names also appeared on the Social Security Administration’s top baby names of 2021 list that was announced in May. The top names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper, while for boys, the most popular name choices were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.