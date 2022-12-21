La Crosse Mayor issues temporary emergency declaration, city buildings will open for homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds is issuing an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings as emergency overnight winter shelters.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, an emergency declaration is necessary in order to allow non-conforming usage of these sites.

“With the winter storm approaching and the potential for life-threatening weather conditions, I have decided to issue a temporary emergency declaration to allow use of city buildings for shelter,” Reynolds said today in a message to council members. “We do not know how many people may utilize the locations. Staff are prepping for small and large numbers.”

This declaration will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022 and last until 8:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, according to the media release from the City of La Crosse.

The full media release from the City of La Crosse is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.