La Crosse Mayor issues temporary emergency declaration, city buildings will open for homeless

City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds is issuing an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings as emergency overnight winter shelters.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, an emergency declaration is necessary in order to allow non-conforming usage of these sites.

“With the winter storm approaching and the potential for life-threatening weather conditions, I have decided to issue a temporary emergency declaration to allow use of city buildings for shelter,” Reynolds said today in a message to council members.  “We do not know how many people may utilize the locations. Staff are prepping for small and large numbers.”

This declaration will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022 and last until 8:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, according to the media release from the City of La Crosse.

The full media release from the City of La Crosse is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple winter weather hazards across the Upper Midwest
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow develops, with strong winds and dangerous cold to follow
The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC, UWRF cancel in-person final exams
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release
According to the charges, the woman would pocket cash and record business transactions as being...
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
United States Postal Service
Post Offices closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observation of federal holidays
The 73-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle near Prescott Tuesday...
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday