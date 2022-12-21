Ladysmith couple creates Christmas village in their yard

Christianson Christmas Village
Christianson Christmas Village
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One Ladysmith couple created a Christmas village in their yard.

Alan and Brittany Christianson created the Christianson Christmas Village back in 2020. The village is located at 400 East 6th Street South in Ladysmith. The couple has grown their display every year. The walkthrough village has lights, wood cutouts and more.

For those looking for a holiday experience, the Christianson Christmas Village is slated to be open daily from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. through Jan. 2.

Donations of non-perishable food donations as well as money are being collected for food pantries and organizations in the area.

