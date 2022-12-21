Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release

Lars Helgeson
Lars Helgeson(WEAU)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackon County man committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013 is granted early release.

Some of the Helgeson family is in disbelief Lars Helgeson is granted early release from Mendota Mental Health Institute. The judge says Helgeson’s release is pending what he calls the submission of a sufficient plan.

Family Members were present as the court heard from the state and defense on whether or not Lars Helgeson continues to be a danger.

The judge determined the state didn’t meet the burden of proof granting Lars Helgeson’s petition. This based on the reports from his time at Mendota Mental Health Institute. The judge even calling the crime taken into consideration as brutal and cold blooded.

Lars Helgeson’s brother Bjorn says he was not expecting Wednesday to go the way it did.

The judge is giving the state health department sixty days to submit the plan for Helgeson. That includes livings arrangements, employment, and a continued mental health care plan.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple winter weather hazards across the Upper Midwest
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow develops, with strong winds and dangerous cold to follow
The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC, UWRF cancel in-person final exams
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

Latest News

Holiday Harps
Holiday Harps (12/21/22)
A U.S. flag at half staff.
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor postal worker killed in Milwaukee
City of La Crosse
La Crosse Mayor issues temporary emergency declaration, city buildings will open for homeless
According to the charges, the woman would pocket cash and record business transactions as being...
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer