Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackon County man committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013 is granted early release.

Some of the Helgeson family is in disbelief Lars Helgeson is granted early release from Mendota Mental Health Institute. The judge says Helgeson’s release is pending what he calls the submission of a sufficient plan.

Family Members were present as the court heard from the state and defense on whether or not Lars Helgeson continues to be a danger.

The judge determined the state didn’t meet the burden of proof granting Lars Helgeson’s petition. This based on the reports from his time at Mendota Mental Health Institute. The judge even calling the crime taken into consideration as brutal and cold blooded.

Lars Helgeson’s brother Bjorn says he was not expecting Wednesday to go the way it did.

The judge is giving the state health department sixty days to submit the plan for Helgeson. That includes livings arrangements, employment, and a continued mental health care plan.

