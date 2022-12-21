Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup

The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday.

The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023.

Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly on July 14 and Styx on July 15.

This year’s event will also feature several new buildings, which are expected to be completed before the 2023 event.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased on the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s website by clicking on “tickets” in the top right corner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple winter weather hazards across the Upper Midwest
WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible
The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC, UWRF cancel in-person final exams
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
Rescuers had to think fast to save a horse from an icy lake.
Neighbors rescue horse from lake after it fell through ice

Latest News

Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Rock Fest announces Pantera as 2023 headliner
Headliners will be Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi.
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
Country Jam
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
"Card Sale" game creators Charlie Berens and Dane Schaefer
Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter with fellow Wisconsinite