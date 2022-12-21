Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday.

The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023.

Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly on July 14 and Styx on July 15.

This year’s event will also feature several new buildings, which are expected to be completed before the 2023 event.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased on the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s website by clicking on “tickets” in the top right corner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.