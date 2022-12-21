Post Offices closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observation of federal holidays

Wisconsin (WEAU) - All Post Offices are scheduled to be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The closures are in observation of the federal holidays, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

According to a media release from the United States Postal Service, there are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express. All Post Office locations are scheduled to be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The media release from the United States Postal Service notes some Post Offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Customers are advised to check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

