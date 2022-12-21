Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

The 73-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle near Prescott Tuesday evening.
The 73-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle near Prescott Tuesday evening.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.

According to a release, Hudak was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Minnesota woman at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday. Hudak was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department and Allina EMS.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

