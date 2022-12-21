SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 20th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Big Rivers-boys hockey battle between WIAA #2 Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North.

Plus, a doubleheader of prep girls hockey featuring #1 Hayward against CFM, and the St. Croix Fusion against the ECA Stars.

Also, in prep boys basketball, Rice Lake takes on North, River Falls heads to Chippewa Falls, and Medford battles Altoona.

Finally, in prep girls basketball, New Richmond faces Memorial, and Bloomer takes on McDonell.

