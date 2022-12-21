Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Lake Hallie hotel arrests(Chippewa Co. Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges.

According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.

Officers found an unresponsive male along with four other people in a hotel room. Two of the people, 42-year-old Glynn Garnett and 35-year-old Andrew Featherly were wanted on warrants and were arrested.

A search of the area found drug-related items and suspected drugs, including more than 28 grams of meth. Garnett and Featherly were taken to jail in Chippewa County.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous winter weather will have major impacts on holiday travel.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Accumulating snow first, followed by strong winds and blowing snow creating hazardous holiday travel
Carrie Herbst
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC cancels in-person final exams
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
CVTC graduate Adam Gilson is using his own experiences to help others dealing with substance...
CVTC grad is using his past to help others
CVTC Grad Using Past to Help Others
CVTC Grad Using Past to Help Others
The Altoona Fire Chief said the burning was expected to last seven days with weather the...
Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns