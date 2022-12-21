Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges.

According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.

Officers found an unresponsive male along with four other people in a hotel room. Two of the people, 42-year-old Glynn Garnett and 35-year-old Andrew Featherly were wanted on warrants and were arrested.

A search of the area found drug-related items and suspected drugs, including more than 28 grams of meth. Garnett and Featherly were taken to jail in Chippewa County.

