1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94 in Eau Claire County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 21, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on I-94 near mile marker 66 westbound in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire. When Troopers arrived, they found a civilian first responder had stopped and was performing life-saving measures on the ejected driver. That person also informed Troopers a child in a car seat was still in the vehicle.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, says investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound, lost control, entered the median and rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lanes. The driver and passenger were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The driver died due to their injuries at the hospital. The child was not reported to be hurt. I-94 westbound was shut down for about one hour.

Assisting with the crash included the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and the Eau Claire Police Department.

Cleared | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | I-94 WB | MILE MARKER 066 | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 22, 2022

