1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 21, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with ejection on I94 near mile marker 66 westbound in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94 in Eau Claire County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 21, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on I-94 near mile marker 66 westbound in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire. When Troopers arrived, they found a civilian first responder had stopped and was performing life-saving measures on the ejected driver. That person also informed Troopers a child in a car seat was still in the vehicle.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, says investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound, lost control, entered the median and rolled, and came to rest in the westbound lanes. The driver and passenger were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The driver died due to their injuries at the hospital. The child was not reported to be hurt. I-94 westbound was shut down for about one hour.

Assisting with the crash included the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and the Eau Claire Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple winter weather hazards across the Upper Midwest
WINTER STORM WARNING: Snow tonight, with strong winds and dangerous cold to follow
The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays,...
UWEC, UWRF cancel in-person final exams
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
According to the charges, the woman would pocket cash and record business transactions as being...
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer

Latest News

The Community Haven House is creating a space for unhoused community members to get out of the...
Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold
SportScene 13 Wednesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Wednesday @ SIX
Chippewa Falls Police Department Now Hiring
Chippewa Falls Police Department Now Hiring
Lars Helgeson Granted Early Conditional Release
Lars Helgeson Granted Early Conditional Release