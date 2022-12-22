Man dead after crash on I-94 in Jackson County

Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.
Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 79-year-old man from Rosendale, Wis. is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 in Jackson County Thursday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 22, 2022 troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol were working an active crash scene at milepost 115 on I-94 at 1:10 p.m., near Black River Falls. While investigating and attempting to clear the original crash, passing motorists were slowing for the crash scene when a second crash occurred.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, says investigation shows a truck was westbound on I-94 and failed to sufficiently slow down and rear-ended a slower-moving vehicle. The truck left the roadway and hit a tractor trailer unit parked on the shoulder of the roadway. Troopers on the scene attempted life-saving efforts, however, the driver of the truck later died due to the injuries they suffered.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. Assisting with this crash included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Black River Falls Fire and EMS, and Black River Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on I-94 in Eau Claire on Dec. 21, 2022.
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
Blizzard warnings have now been issued across western Wisconsin, as well as southern MN and...
BLIZZARD WARNING: As snow tapers off, increasing winds bring additional weather hazards
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
According to the charges, the woman would pocket cash and record business transactions as being...
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer

Latest News

UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health nurses file appeal to WERC ruling on union organization
Snow blower
Mayo Clinic Health System: Using a snowblower comes with risks
According to a media release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, babies born at the hospital...
‘Little elves’ bring smiles at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital this holiday season
The outage on Dec. 22 affected about 1,100 customers in Coon Valley and Chaseburg Thursday.
Downed transmission line knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon County