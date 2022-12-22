Man dead after crash on I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 79-year-old man from Rosendale, Wis. is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 in Jackson County Thursday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 22, 2022 troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol were working an active crash scene at milepost 115 on I-94 at 1:10 p.m., near Black River Falls. While investigating and attempting to clear the original crash, passing motorists were slowing for the crash scene when a second crash occurred.

The media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, says investigation shows a truck was westbound on I-94 and failed to sufficiently slow down and rear-ended a slower-moving vehicle. The truck left the roadway and hit a tractor trailer unit parked on the shoulder of the roadway. Troopers on the scene attempted life-saving efforts, however, the driver of the truck later died due to the injuries they suffered.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. Assisting with this crash included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Black River Falls Fire and EMS, and Black River Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.