5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say

The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A baby chimpanzee has died at a zoo in Kansas.

According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, its new baby chimpanzee named Kucheza died on Thursday.

The zoo said keepers found the 5-week-old chimpanzee deceased and cradled in his mother’s arms.

KWCH reports the baby chimp’s death was sudden and unexpected, with zookeepers heartbroken.

“Mahale [Kucheza’s mother] is not quite ready to part with him,” a spokesperson for the zoo shared. “But when our team is able, a full medical assessment will be done to determine the cause of death.”

Zoo officials said Kucheza was born via C-section in November with the help of two Wichita OB-GYNs after his mother, Mahale, fell into distress.

According to the zoo, its team will continue to inspire respect and conservation for Kucheza’s wild counterparts in his honor.

“In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many, and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly - why we should care,” a spokesperson with the zoo shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on I-94 in Eau Claire on Dec. 21, 2022.
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
Blizzard warnings have now been issued across western Wisconsin, as well as southern MN and...
BLIZZARD WARNING: As snow tapers off, increasing winds bring additional weather hazards
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
According to the charges, the woman would pocket cash and record business transactions as being...
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer

Latest News

Blizzard conditions are possible in the area over the next few days as winds continue to pick up.
Dunn County Emergency Management provides community shelter update
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/22/22)