Dunn County Emergency Management provides community shelter update

Blizzard conditions are possible in the area over the next few days as winds continue to pick up.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Emergency Management along with municipalities across Dunn County are preparing for the impending blizzard.

According to a media release from Dunn County Emergency Management, they encourage residents to prepare their home and vehicles with emergency kits. These kits should include items such as flashlights, extra batteries, extra blankets, bottled water, and charged cellular phones in the event there is a power outage.

Dunn County Emergency Management says in their media release they have finalized the location of warming shelters around the County in the event that there is a long duration power outage. At this time, these warming shelters are not open and will be opened as deemed necessary.

According to the media release from Dunn County Emergency Management, they encourage all residents to shelter in place, as long as possible. You are asked to report power outages to your respective electric utility. If you lose power and are dependent on electricity for medical reasons, you are asked to reach out to Dunn County Sheriff’s Department (Dispatch Center) at 1(715)232-1348 or 1(800)-459-2939 (non-emergency line).

To get information on where shelters are located in Dunn County and if they are open, you are asked to call 2-1 -1

