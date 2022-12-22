Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cold temperatures continuing and blizzard-like conditions on the way, a place to get out of the elements is especially crucial. One group is working to make sure unhoused community members have a safe space all winter long.

With the winter season in full swing, not everyone has a place to get out of the elements.

“The cold weather like this has a huge adverse impact on homeless people, people spending their days out on the streets as it would any of us,” said Julian Emerson, an advocate for homeless community members. “They just don’t have a space to escape it too often.”

Emerson has spent time advocating for those experiencing homelessness. He’s seen the impact of the weather firsthand.

“I have had people I’ve become friends with on the streets who have died since--some of them directly because of exposure to the cold weather on the streets,” Emerson said. “That’s why places like Community Haven House are so important to give people a respite from the bitter cold.”

The Community Haven House in Eau Claire opened its doors for the first time last Christmas Eve.

With the overnight shelter in town, Sojourner House, closed most of the day, it’s a place looking to fill that gap in service for unhoused community members.

“We originally started off with just weekends because Sundays were a day where the buses don’t run, so it was an increased risk of people not being able to get where they needed to, so we focused on Sundays, and now we’ve acknowledged the risk even more,” said Autumn Metoxen, the on-site coordinator for the Community Haven House.

Metoxen said they’re now able to open for multiple hours every day. Most weeks that’s 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

They’re hoping to be open the whole time the nighttime shelter is closed, but more help is needed.

“Our biggest limit right now is we need more volunteers,” Metoxen said. “We need more staff because we really rely heavily on our community, and the community has been great with supporting us. We just need to see some more volunteers and some more staff, and we are actively hiring.”

Metoxen said no day is the same at the Community Haven House. Volunteering can include anything from keeping guests company to helping clean.

When the weather gets bad, Metoxen said our unhoused neighbors especially rely on the community.

Next month the Community Haven House is hosting an open house. It’s also working to raise money to expand its hours of operations.

To volunteer, click HERE. To donate, click HERE and make sure to note the donation is for the Eau Claire Community Haven House. To see available jobs, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.