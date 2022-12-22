Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin

The order will allow for energy suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin.

Executive Order #181 provides a 10-day waiver from federal and state requirements for providing energy emergency response supplies, allowing suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays and faster arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.

“Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Evers said. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.”

The energy emergency was declared due to the winter weather the state is experiencing, including blowing and accumulating snow, below-average temperatures and high winds. Another factor in issuing the order were the several weather-related power outages in the state last week, with the expectation that more issues could occur as a strong winter storm passes through the state.

According to the release from the Governor’s Office, multiple liquid fuel terminals in Wisconsin have reported limited product supplies for distribution and utility providers have indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state.

You can read the full executive order online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

