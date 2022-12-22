How to prepare your vehicle for winter weather

A local mechanic shares ways you can keep your vehicle safe for winter road conditions
Drivers should make sure there vehicle is ready for winter road conditions.
Drivers should make sure there vehicle is ready for winter road conditions.
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the snow and bitter cold forecast, driver’s should prepare their vehicles for winter road conditions before traveling this holiday weekend.

Local mechanic, Chris Johnson, shares a few ways driver’s can prepare their vehicles for the cold, snowy weather.

  • Make sure the battery is up to date. A typical battery will last for 2-3 winters.
  • Consider switching to winter tires for added traction in the slippery snow, or make sure there’s at least 3/16 tread left on your current tires.
  • Frequently check your tire pressure. Cold temperatures can cause low tire pressure or flat tires.
  • Warm up your vehicle for a few minutes before driving to help with engine longevity.
  • Get your oil changed every 5,000 miles to avoid build-up in the engine.
  • Check that the antifreeze mixture is optimal and full.

“It’s just not fun getting stranded somewhere when it’s cold. So check your battery, starter, antifreeze level... make sure the mixture is good in that. Make sure your tires have at least 3/16 of a tread left on them, if not more. And winter tires are always a good idea,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, getting your vehicle inspected and ready for winter takes about an hour.

