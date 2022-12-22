Irvine Park Christmas Village closed Thursday and Friday

Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls
Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closing for two days.

According to John Jimenez, Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, due to weather the Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closed Thursday and Friday. This includes both walking and driving through the park.

Jimenez says the heavy snow on the trees and caused falling snow and ice to fall onto some of the displays and trails, so they want to be extra safe and avoid anyone getting hit.

The lights will be turned off, according to Jimenez. The Village is set to reopen Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

