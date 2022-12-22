‘Little elves’ brings smiles at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital this holiday season

According to a media release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, babies born at the hospital...
According to a media release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, babies born at the hospital through Dec. 31 will receive a hat and stocking.(COURTESY: HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital during Dec. received an elf hat and Christmas stocking.

Maria Green, Women and Infants Center Manager at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, says this Christmas tradition brings smiles not only to parents, but also colleagues.

“The only thing I can think of that’s cuter than a newbornis a newborn wearing an elf hat or tucked into a Christmas stocking,” Green said. “We are happy to help spread joy and holiday cheer throughout the Women and Infants Center. It’s also so rewarding to be part of these happy, healthy babies’ lives in their first few days.”

According to a media release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, babies born at the hospital through Dec. 31 will receive a hat and stocking.

