MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For those traveling this holiday week, the weather is throwing a one-two punch.

There are the leftovers from last week’s storm and the snow and wind from this week’s.

“As the storm progresses we’re going to be seeing more blowing snow. It’s super light and fluffy, so when the wind picks up it’s going to come back on the road,” said Margie Nelson, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT.

According to Nelson, northeast Minnesota has about 84 plows, and crews have been working long hours for several days.

“We’ve been running 12 hours shifts so our crews have been going pretty consistently since the last storm, they’re working hard,” Nelson said.

And on top of the snow-covered road, there’s concern about trees falling on roads.

“We are especially concerned about the trees that are already laden with snow and about the trees that are coming down during the storm,” Nelson said.

Nelson said if you do drive, make sure to stay 10 car lengths behind plows, slow down, make sure your headlights are on, and be sure to check road conditions before heading out.

One way to do that is on Minnesota’s 511 website, Nelson said it gives current road conditions, updated in real-time by plow drivers.

Click here to check out Minnesota 511.

Wisconsin offers a similar website, to see that, click here.

But the Wisconsin State Patrol is offering a warning before the biggest part of holiday travel hits later this week.

“Don’t underestimate this storm, the conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be ineffective,” said Tim Carnahan with Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to Carnahan, Wisconsin State Patrol will have more troopers out on state highways and interstates.

But with many slippery roads, he said the safest plan may be to stay home.

“My best advice is to seriously reconsider whether or not you’re going to travel,” Carnahan said.

MnDOT agrees.

“If you can change your travel plans, we encourage you to do so, the conditions are going to be difficult for traveling,” Nelson said.

