Shoppers dash to the stores for last minute winter and Christmas preps

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With winter weather and Christmas around the corner, people have been dashing through the snow and to the store.

Businesses have been kept busy with shoppers getting read to hunker down and enjoy the holiday weekend.

“This Saturday it has been non-stop, all since then. Extremely, extremely busy. People have been coming for Christmas shopping and of course storm prep,” Diane Kopping said. She added it has been a long week.

Not too far down the road at Festival Foods, Amanda Salwasser said many had the same idea to do their grocery shopping ahead of the incoming blizzard conditions.

“Stocking up on essentials, like the milk, and the eggs, and the bread. But also preparing for Christmas,” said Salwasser. “There’s a point where we’ve has every register open and still have lines of people waiting. We’re ready for more”

Both businesses are expecting more people to come as they cut it close on Christmas Eve.

“Those highly perishable holiday items I think people wait closer to Christmas to get,” said Salwasser.

Over at Fleet Farm there is even an option to take the stress away of sneaking in one last gift.

“If you can’t get out and know you need it, then you can do an online order you can pick up in store. If you do that by noon on Saturday,, we’ll have it ready for you by 6,” said Kopping.

Menards is also an option for the very last minute Christmas shopping, they’ll also be open Saturday and close in the early evening.

“We’ve been busy, certainly people out there getting ready for the holidays... right up until Saturday, to Christmas Eve, getting those last minute things done,” said Mike Anderson, the general manager for the Menards at Oakwood Mall.

Michael Schmit is one shopper taking the time Thursday to get supplies he will need at home.

“I’m getting some last minute supplies to do some work inside on some projects with this bad weather,” said Schmit.

And with the bad weather coming, he figured he would also help his wife while out on the tricky roads.

“The wife had a target pick up so I went through the snow and the plows went through and I thought now is the best time before the winds starts,” said Schmit.

Those winds are expected to howl into the region Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Menards will close at 5 p.m., Festival Foods at 5:30 p.m. and Fleet Farm at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

