US economy grew 3.2% in third quarter, an upgrade from earlier estimate

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth.

The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods.

Still, many economists expect the economy to slow and probably slip into recession next year under the pressure of higher interest rates being engineered by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation that earlier this year reached heights not seen since the early 1980s.

Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.

Investment in housing plunged at an annual rate of 27.1%, hammered by higher mortgage rates arising from the Fed’s decision to raise its own benchmark rate seven times this year.

Thursday’s GDP report was the Commerce Department’s third and final look at the July-September quarter. The first look at the fourth quarter comes out Jan. 26. Forecasters surveyed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia expect the economy to grow again the last three months of the year — but at a slower, 1% annual rate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on I-94 in Eau Claire on Dec. 21, 2022.
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
Multiple winter weather hazards across the Upper Midwest
WINTER STORM WARNING: As snow tapers off, increasing winds bring additional weather hazards
Lake Hallie hotel arrests
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
The event runs from July 12 to 16 in 2023.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
According to the charges, the woman would pocket cash and record business transactions as being...
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer

Latest News

People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.
"Be aware of changing conditions, expect that you can find yourself in whiteout conditions...
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Arctic blast brings snowfall, wind to Utah
A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper