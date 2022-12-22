UW men’s game against Grambling State canceled

The game will not be rescheduled, UW noted.
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball Friday night matchup against Grambling State will not happen. The team tweeted Thursday morning that the next night’s home game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

UW explained ticketholders for the game should expect an email that will tell them what they will need to do as soon as the university officials have more information. For now, the university recommends everyone hang onto their tickets and parking passes because they would still be valid for a new game that may end up being scheduled to replace this one.

The statement concluded by indicating the Badgers next home game, set for Dec. 30, against Western Michigan, is still a go.

On Wednesday, the women’s team announced its Thursday afternoon game against Valpraiso was being postponed. UW and Valpo tried to beat the weather by moving the original tip-off time from 4 p.m. to noon, but later decided not to play this week. Unlike the men’s game, the Badgers and Beacons will still battle it out, with the showdown now set for Jan. 25.

