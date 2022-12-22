WAGNER TAILS: Tom, Jerry, Peanut, Pixie and Arbus

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - From a litter of 10 puppies born in early September, four are still available for adoption through the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

There are two boys (Tom and Jerry) and two girls (Peanut and Pixie). The brown puppy you see in some of the videos is not available for adoption. He just didn’t want to miss out on the action!

Tom, Jerry, Peanut and Pixie are being fostered in a home with cats, other dogs and children, so they’re comfortable with different surroundings. At nearly four months old... they have lots of puppy energy and puppy sweetness to bring to their new homes. Click HERE to contact TCHS.

--

If you’re look for a date for New Year’s Eve, Arbus is already dressed for the occasion in his tuxedo. Around the Dunn County Humane Society, Arbus is known for his whiskers.

Are we sure those whiskers aren’t antennas? Hopefully he’s tuning in to WEAU! Staff members at DCHS say Arbus is very affectionate and very playful.

He is sure to keep his new family entertained while also providing lots of cuddles. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.