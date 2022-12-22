Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6 am Thursday there have been at least 55 runoffs and 20 crashes since 9 am Wednesday. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.

“Don’t underestimate this storm, the conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be in many cases ineffective, it’s just too cold and the wind would blow the salt off the road anyway,” says Tim Carnahan, Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent. “Be aware of changing conditions, expect that you can find yourself in whiteout conditions where your visibility is severely limited.”

The D-O-T and the State Patrol say they’ll have plenty of staffing but you can do you own research too. Their Wisconsin 511 app now gives you access to more than 500 highway traffic cams statewide.

