2nd child dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season.

The agency has not released the ages of either child nor has it indicated where the deaths occurred, citing privacy issues.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that 47 children across the country have died from flu-related causes. Seventeen of those occurred in the past week.

Following the first death, the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard urged people to get the flu vaccine this year, as cases across Wisconsin are rising.

“(I)t is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” he said at the time. “(The flu vaccine) is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during the flu season.”

Health officials pointed out their early data show this year’s flu shot matches the strains currently circulating. They ask that everyone older than six months get the vaccine, and particularly those who are more vulnerable to serious illness, including people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or have chronic health conditions. People still needing to get the vaccine can find a location to get one by going to vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 977-947-2211.

DHS also offered these tips for preventing the spread of the virus (taken directly from statement):

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

