Buena Vista picks Dickinson to lead football program

Austin Dickinson has been named the new head football coach of Buena Vista University
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Buena Vista announced on Wednesday that Austin Dickinson would take over as the head coach of the Beaver football team. Dickinson a former letterwinner for the Beavers, spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire.

This is not the BVU alums first stint as a coach with the Beavers, spending time as a defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator before spending time and North Dakota and then Minnesota State.

