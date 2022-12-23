DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday.

Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest.

Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and extremely cold temperatures, is the reason for the suspension of operations.

“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases impossible,” Julian Crowley, DoorDash spokesperson, said. “To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating our Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations across large parts of Wisconsin.”

DoorDash said it will resume operations “when it is safe to do so.”

