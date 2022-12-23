Eau Claire Transit waives fares for buses Friday

Passengers can ride Eau Claire Transit buses for free on Dec. 23.(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is waiving fares for its buses Friday due to the extreme cold temperatures in western Wisconsin.

In a release, the City of Eau Claire said that passengers can ride for free on Dec. 23.

All 22 city buses are accessible for those with mobility devices and have bike racks equipped. To see a bus schedule and map, you can visit ecbus.org.

A blizzard warning was issued for Eau Claire County and surrounding areas Friday due to high winds, blowing snow and frigid temperatures. While many schools were already on winter break, most remaining schools were closed on Friday.

Posted by Eau Claire Transit on Friday, December 23, 2022

