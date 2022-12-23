REPORTS: Daulton Varsho traded to Toronto

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to reports, Marshfield native Daulton Varsho is being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN’s Jeff Passan had the news first Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for a package that includes top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2022

Varsho had his most productive big league season yet in 2022. He slashed .235/.302/.745 last season with 27 home runs, the most of his career. His 27 homers were second on the team for Arizona last year. Varsho joins a Blue Jays team that has made the postseason two of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.