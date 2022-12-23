REPORTS: Daulton Varsho traded to Toronto

The Marshfield alum hit .235 with 27 home runs for Arizona in 2022
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco...
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to reports, Marshfield native Daulton Varsho is being traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN’s Jeff Passan had the news first Friday afternoon.

Varsho had his most productive big league season yet in 2022. He slashed .235/.302/.745 last season with 27 home runs, the most of his career. His 27 homers were second on the team for Arizona last year. Varsho joins a Blue Jays team that has made the postseason two of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on I-94 in Eau Claire on Dec. 21, 2022.
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
The blizzard warning was downgraded to a winter weather advisory for Wisconsin.
Blowing and drifting snow will keep roads dangerous with -30° wind chills through tonight
"Be aware of changing conditions, expect that you can find yourself in whiteout conditions...
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
Snow blower
Mayo Clinic Health System: Using a snowblower comes with risks
Lars Helgeson
Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release

Latest News

Austin Dickinson has been named the new head football coach of Buena Vista University
Buena Vista picks Dickinson to lead football program
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college...
UW men’s game against Grambling State canceled
Chippewa Falls boys hockey celebrate a goal in their victory over Eau Claire North.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 20th
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday