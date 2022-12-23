Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.

A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.
A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.(Storyblocks)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville.

They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North Carolina man hit the rear of a 2021 Toyota Camry.

The Camry then went off the right side of the road and overturned in a flooded ditch.

The driver, Donald A. Hunt, 68, of Thorp, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash on I-94 in Eau Claire on Dec. 21, 2022.
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
Blizzard warnings will be in effect for several counties Friday.
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous weather conditions develop with strong winds and frigid temps
"Be aware of changing conditions, expect that you can find yourself in whiteout conditions...
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
Lars Helgeson
Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release
The order will allow for energy suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays.
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin

Latest News

Blizzard warnings will be in effect for several counties Friday.
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous weather conditions develop with strong winds and frigid temps
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Shoppers Dash to Stores for Winter Prep and Xmas
Shoppers Dash to Stores for Winter Prep and Xmas
Shoppers at Menards
Shoppers dash to the stores for last minute winter and Christmas preps