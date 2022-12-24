BBB: Watch out for phony personalized products on social media

Personalized items on social media might seem like the perfect present, but the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning that shoppers should watch out for phony companies.(Pexels)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Personalized items on social media might seem like the perfect present, but the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning that shoppers should watch out for phony companies.

Whether it’s a clothing item with a loved one’s name on it, a keychain with a favorite pet’s face or a paint-by-numbers kit made from a photograph, the BBB said your purchases could end up being far different than you thought - if they arrive at all.

The BBB said it has received reports that personalization has contained errors or has been completely different than what the website described. When customers have tried to reach out to customer service, they don’t respond or they assure you they’ll fix the problem but never do. In the end, you can’t get your money back.

The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid social media scams:

  • Research the company before making a purchase. Before entering any personal information on a website, research the company. Poor quality images, images found on other websites and spelling and grammatical errors are all red flags. A real business should have a full list of ways to contact the company. If there’s a physical address for the business, look it up on Google Maps. Look if the business has a profile on BBB.org.
  • Look up reviews on other websites. Read as many reviews as possible on other websites. Keep a close eye out for customer options. Search the business’ name in a search engine along with the word “scam” to see if others have reported any scams related to the business.
  • Pay with a credit card. It’s easier to dispute fraudulent charges on a credit card than debit card. Using a credit card gives you a better chance of getting a refund, if necessary.

For more information on identifying social media scams look here. Check out the BBB’s tips for smart shopping online to avoid making purchases from shady companies.

