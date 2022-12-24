Fire safety during the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas is almost here, and as loved ones get together for the holidays, the Eau Claire Fire Department is giving reminders on how to stay safe this season.

“Things like keeping your stove area clear, not piling things on your stove, not piling a lot of things around your stove, trying not to leave things unattended on the stove,” Allyn Bertrang, a Deputy Chief with the Eau Claire Fire Department said. “Unfortunately, sometimes that can lead to grease fires.”

Bertrang said cooking fires are the leading cause of fires in the US, but during Christmas, decorations and Christmas trees can also become hazards.

“If you do have a real Christmas tree, you want to make sure that the tree is kept well-watered so it’s hydrated and doesn’t get dry because a dry Christmas tree if ignited, will burn like its gasoline,” Bertrang said.

Andrea Vastis, Senior Director of Public Education for the National Fire Protection Association, agreed.

“Christmas trees are incredibly deadly fires because of how quickly they go up and how they can ignite other things around them,” Vastis said.

The holidays aren’t the only contributing factor to fires, weather also plays a role.

“Heating is the second leading cause of fires in the United States,” Bertrang said. “You want to make sure whatever you’re using for a heat source is well maintained by people that are certified to do that maintenance and repair work.”

If you are using a portable generator for electricity, Vastis said to keep it as far away from the house as possible.

“Never in the garage, not near an open window,” Vastis said. “Air vents prevent carbon monoxide poisoning because portable generators emit carbon monoxide.”

Vastis said it’s also important to make sure you have an escape plan with two exits in your home, and if you are with guests, make sure they know about the exits as well.

If there is a fire, Bertrang said to call 911 as soon as possible, so first responders can safely get the fire out.

