Holiday Travel still tricky as roads remain icy and weather impacts air travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traveling has been difficult due to the recent winter storm, including beyond Wisconsin to the east where that weather system is wrecking havoc.

Road conditions are getting better but, Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol are asking drivers to be cautious on the roads.

“Right now the number of crashes is starting to decrease. The roadways are starting to look a lot better than they did in the last 24 hours,” said Sgt. Robert Unruh.

According to him, as of 3p.m. Friday afternoon, 13 crashes were reported with three resulting in injury, and there have been 9 vehicle runoffs.

The State Patrol advises everyone to be cautious while on the road.

“Through Eau Claire and the northwest regions we have scattered slippery spots. With the winds blowing the snow around it’s forming black ice and some ice around the region,” said Sgt. Unruh.

He has tips if you unfortunately find yourself in a crash.

“While you’re driving, be mindful of your location. What roadway you’re on, what mile marker. So if you need to call 911 to report an incident, you can give dispatchers some good information so we can get the help and resources that you need,” said Sgt. Unruh. “It’s always good for drivers to err on the side of caution when the roads are bad. Give more time, give more space. Put the phone down, slow down.”

If you are traveling west to catch a flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International, Sgt. Unruh said it should be an okay ride.

“For the most part, it is decent travel over to the twin cities,” said Sgt. Unruh.

Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for MSP, said there have been some disruptions on Friday.

“I think MSP is like many airports in the Midwest, and East coast today.”

He has some advice before making the trip to the airport.

“I think the key message here is to make sure, before you get on the road to head this way, to check with the airlines to make sure those flights are still happening today.”

So far, the airport is ready to fly out of.

“It’s really up to the airlines if they can operate in these windy conditions. The air field though is fully operations thanks to a dedicated hard working crew.”

Two things to remember, if you are picking someone up always keep a line of communication to help the process of picking up your passenger. Also, Monday December 26th will be a busy day for the airport as people head back home.

