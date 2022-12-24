State Patrol trooper hurt after truck crashes into cruiser

The crash happened early Saturday morning near Wisconsin Dells.
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into his cruiser on Dec....
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into his cruiser on Dec. 24, 2022 along I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 24, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper is hurt after a truck crashed into his cruiser while the trooper was helping out a motorist on the Interstate Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the State Patrol, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. Saturday near Wisconsin Dells on Interstate 90/Interstate 94.

The post said that the trooper was inside of his cruiser when a pickup truck lost control and ran into the back side of the cruiser, which was parked along the Interstate as the trooper was helping another motorist who had crashed. A photo on the post showed extensive damage to the rear end of the cruiser.

According to a release, the driver of the truck slid sideways before hitting the cruiser, then went into the median and rolled over. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash. The trooper was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Interstate was closed for one hour due to the crash.

The State Patrol said that the crash happened during severe winter weather, including strong winds, cold temperatures and blowing and drifting snow. The post said that the crash should serve as a reminder to pay attention to the roadways. The latest traffic updates and road conditions are available at 511wi.gov.

