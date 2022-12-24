Wagner Tails 2022 Year-in-Review

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - These are photos of the adoptable pets featured in Wagner Tails throughout this year. In 2022, Wagner Tails featured more than 100 adoptable pets from 12 different shelters and rescues across western Wisconsin.

When Wagner Tails started in 2018, I was able to keep track of every pet’s adoption. During the course of four years, it got to be too much to keep up with, which is a good thing.

I love the emails I get from staff members and volunteers telling me a pet got adopted because someone saw the pet on TV. Sometimes I’m even lucky enough to get photos of the pets in their new homes. Just a few weeks ago, I was shopping at a local pet store and a woman told me she adopted a cat she saw on Wagner Tails.

While it’s my job to make sure the segment airs each Thursday during the Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts, I want to take a moment to thank my partners because they make Wagner Tails possible by sending me videos each week: the Eau Claire County Humane Association, Bob’s House for Dogs, the Chippewa Humane Association, the Dunn County Humane Society, Moses Ark Rescue, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue, Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County, the Clark County Humane Society, Last Paw Rescue, the Coulee Region Humane Society, the Buffalo County Humane Association, and the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

My wish next year, and every year is more happy tails. If this is the right time to add a pet to your family, I hope you’ll visit your local shelter or reach out to a rescue group and adopt a pet.

If you’re not ready for the commitment of adopting yet, there are still so many ways to make a difference whether through fostering, volunteering, donating or even just sharing posts on social media.

Wagner Tails means the world to me, and I hope it’s helping to make even a small difference when it comes to helping pets find their forever families. From my pack to yours, best wishes in 2023. We hope it’s filled with lots of pet kisses.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.