We Energies says customers can turn heat back up

(WLUC)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies says customers can go back to their usual natural gas usage, and turn their heat back up.

The company says the levels of natural gas being delivered into Wisconsin is back at the level that should fill people’s expected usage.

On Friday, the company asked users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. They said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.

Officials say because of the measures taken on Friday, there were no power outages and none of their customer’s lost the ability to heat their homes.

We Energies says an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel.

