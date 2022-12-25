No one hurt in La Crosse house fire Saturday evening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on the 1000 block of Liberty Street on La Crosse’s north side at 6:54 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release, there was no one in the home at the time crews arrived. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the room that it started in. Investigators said that the fire was caused by the reckless use of a heating appliance to thaw a frozen water pipe. The house had moderate fire and smoke damage.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch and Tri-State Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.